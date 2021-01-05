Hailee Steinfeld Lifts Up Her Black Leather Dress To Show Off Her Backside In Racy Instagram Post

Hailee Steinfeld is starting off the new year by showing off to her Instagram followers, and promising more racy images to come.

The actress took to the social media site this week to share a revealing glimpse of her latest photo shoot, posting a snap that showed her wearing a black leather dress and black high heels. Steinfeld lifted up the dress to show off her long and well-toned leg, pulling it up all the way to her backside.

The post was a huge hit with her 13.3 million followers, racking up more than 830,000 likes and thousands of gushing comments.

“Them legs,” one person commented, adding a drooling emoji.

“YOU’RE SO PERFECT,” wrote another.

“YOU LOOK LIKE A GODDESS,” another commenter added.

In the caption, Steinfeld shared that her resolution for 2021 is to take on the year “with this energy.” She tagged Los Angeles-based photographer Sasha Samsonova in the caption as well, thanking her for the photo shoot and telling fans that she couldn’t wait to share more images from it.

Steinfeld may need a lot of energy to take on the coming year. After long rumors that she was going to play Kate Bishop in the Disney Plus Hawkeye series, the actress finally opened up about her role late last month. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld said she enjoys playing the character and can’t wait for people to see the way the series is taking her from the comic book pages to the small screen.

“She’s such a bada**, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld said. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It’s given me a reason to stay with it.”

It’s not just acting keeping her busy. Earlier in 2020, when asked about the Hawkeye rumors, Steinfeld said that she was keeping busy with her music work.

“You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at. That’s what I’m focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment,” she said, via ComicBook.

As the racy photo showed, Steinfeld has been spending plenty of time in her modeling work in addition to music and television projects. Before the shot showing her lifting her dress to reveal her backside, the 24-year-old shared a number of other posed shots on Instagram, including one that showed her shooting a sultry look to the camera while rocking a puffy red ensemble that again displayed her lean legs.