Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Ribbed Panties While Enjoying A Protein Smoothie

Yaslen Clemente sizzled in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model uploaded the post to her page on January 4 and it’s been an instant hit with her audience.

The photo captured the model and fitness coach posing in profile. She appeared in the center of the frame, standing against a plain white wall. A green plant in a glass vase added a pop of color to the shot. Yaslen positioned herself so that her booty was to the camera. She held a protein smoothie in one hand as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Yaslen showed off her curvaceous physique in a mismatched set that quickly grabbed her fans’ attention. On her upper half, she wore a pink bra that popped against her tanned skin. The edges were scalloped and teased a hint of sideboob. The bra had a racerback cut that left her shoulders and arms in full view. It also boasted a thick logo band that was printed with “PINK” in bold letters.

She teamed the bra with a pair of white panties. She wore the waistband high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and hourglass curves. To up the ante even further, the garment had a sexy, ribbed fabric. Its legs were lined with scalloped lace, hitting high on her backside and leaving her pert derriere and shapely thighs on display.

Yaslen styled her long, ombre-dyed locks with a deep side part and a few loose waves, which spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, the social media influencer reminded her followers to drink their smoothies, and she also tagged her fitness page.

It has not taken long for her army of fans to shower the post with praise, and it’s already amassed more than 50,000 likes and 450-plus comments. Several Instagrammers applauded Yaslen on her fit figure while a few more asked her questions about her fitness program. Many fans also included emoji in their posts.

“Such a sweet tush. You are the most beautiful that there ever was,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Hello beautiful galll. Your photos are so inspiring to me thanks for sharing,” a second fan chimed in.

“Looking amazing babe. Any tips to look like that?” a third asked, followed by a trio of flames.

“I wish I was married to a beautiful girl like you. I would have got heaven in this world,” one more wrote.