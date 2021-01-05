Tammy Hembrow Looks Fit And Flawless At The Beach In A Velvet Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow put the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on show during a recent trip to the beach, where she looked fit and flawless in an itty-bitty bikini. The model delighted her 11.9 million Instagram followers with a few oceanside snaps of her rocking the scanty swimwear that brought some serious heat to her page.

The January 4 update included a total of three photos that captured the 26-year-old standing ankle-deep in the crystal clear water while sporting a stunning velvet two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She posed with her backside to the camera in the first shot, revealing the scandalous thong style of her swimwear that alone was likely enough to stop her audience mid-scroll. The racy style showcased Tammy’s sculpted booty and enviable buns in their entirety, as well as her toned thighs and lean legs.

The Aussie hottie turned around to face the camera in the second slide, offering her audience another tantalizing look at her shredded figure. The 180-turn revealed that the front half of her bikini bottoms were just as risque as the back, as they covered up only what was necessary of her lower half.

Meanwhile, Tammy’s bikini top made for quite a sight thanks to its daring v-neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It fit snugly over her bust and featured a flattering ruching detail along its hemline that further highlighted her voluptuous assets.

The final slide of the upload featured another front-facing shot in which the model posed by popping one leg out in front of her. She adjusted her swim top in a teasing manner as the moment was captured, and gazed off into the distance with pursed lips and a sultry stare. Her long, platinum locks were completely damp and spilled messily around her head and shoulders. She also threaded a long, beaded necklace in between her bosom to draw even more attention to the area.

The triple-pic update seemed to make quite the impression on Tammy’s massive online audience, who have awarded the upload over 341,000 likes in just 12 hours of going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for the social media star.

“OKAY TAMMY GO OFF,” one person wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“I literally love you so much,” quipped another fan.

“So nice and beautiful and hot,” a third follower gushed.

“Crush 4 sure,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears in her Instagram photos. Another recent post saw her looking stunning in an underboob-baring bodysuit and jeans. The look was yet another hit, earning over 203,000 likes and 605 comments to date.