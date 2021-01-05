Nicole Thorne Presses Her Topless Chest Against The Sand & Flaunts Major Sideboob In Red-Hot Instagram Pic

Nicole Thorne shared a new topless photo on Instagram with her 1.5 million followers. The offering showed her at the beach, where she pressed her topless chest against the sand. She wore her deep brown hair down and away from her face, allowing the wind to tousle it. The photo sparked an immediate frenzy among her fans who raced to engage with her on the platform.

The 29-year-old pulled down her red-hot swimsuit and wore it around her waist. The fabric drew attention to her petite midsection and the undulating curves of her hourglass figure.

Nicole lay face-down with her tummy on the shore. With her one arm stretched in front of her, Nicole leaned on the other for support. She raised her shoulders and turned toward the camera for a sultry shot.

The influencer parted her lips and widened her eyes as she locked her gaze with the lens. She wore a come-hither expression on her face as she turned up the heat on her Instagram feed.

Nicole chose to have the gritty sand against her chest rather than the stretchy fabric of the one-piece. She flaunted major sideboob as well as her toned back and arms in the provocative pose.

The Aussie beauty also showed off her pert booty. The red thong swimsuit exposed the curve of her hips and her toned thighs. The warm color also complemented her bronzed skin tone. In addition, the golden sand also added to the richness of the shot.

In her caption, the model wrote that this was how she wanted to spend the rest of her week. It appeared as if she was keen to spend long, languid hours on the beach. According to her geotag, she was relaxing on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Australia.

Nicole’s fans appreciated her offering and rewarded her with high engagement figures. So far, the photo has already garnered over 16,000 likes and 244 comments.

One fan praised her booty.

“What a beautiful looking butt. I love you,” they raved.

Another waxed lyrical about Nicole’s flawless physique.

“You have a dream body, honey. You are insane, wow. All your content is A+,”

A follower liked the fact that she was having a “sandy moment” and followed the comment with a slew of heart and flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer teased that they were having some doubts about the authenticity of her pics.

“This woman is so beautiful I sometimes wonder if she is real!” they gushed, before adding a slew of emoji.

The bikini maven recently enthralled her audience with another update. In that post, she put her enviable curves on display in a bright orange bikini.