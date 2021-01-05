Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Bikini Top & Undone Jeans As She Takes A Selfie Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a selfie captured in her bedroom in which she showcased her growing baby bump. A large bed covered in slightly rumpled white linens was visible behind her, and a window filled the space with natural light.

Hilde rocked an ensemble with a jacket from the brand boohoo Australia, and she tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She showed off her ample assets and rounded belly in a simple yet sexy white bikini top that appeared to be a strapless style. The cups hugged her curves, showing off a hint of cleavage, and they were joined by a small ring in the middle that showcased even more of her figure.

Hilde layered an oversized light-wash denim jacket over top of the swimwear, and the coat had several distressed sections as well as a furry white collar. Hilde kept the denim theme going in her choice of bottoms as well, rocking some distressed light-wash jeans that were a few shades paler than her jacket. She had the jeans undone, allowing her bump some room to breathe in the outfit.

Hilde added several accessories to finish the look, including a golden bangle bracelet on one wrist and a pair of small hoop earrings. She also drew even more attention to her chest by layering on several gold necklaces of varying lengths, including a few chain necklaces as well as a pendant. She also had a sparkling ring on her ring finger.

Hilde placed one hand on her waist and held her phone covered in a colorful butterfly-printed case in the other. Her long blond locks were swept up in a messy bun, with several strands remaining loose to frame her face, as well as a few of her silky tresses escaping to give the style a more effortless vibe.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 21,600 likes as well as 274 comments within one hour of going live.

“Glowing,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful you’re always shining like a bright star,” a second follower added.

“And they still look incredible on you,” a third fan remarked, referencing Hilde’s caption.

“You look so healthy and happy! Your baby will be beautiful!” another follower chimed in.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde flaunted her belly even more, sharing a duo of snaps in which she rocked a cropped hoodie and a pair of navy leggings that clung to her lower body. She held a to-go coffee cup in one hand, and had her hair pulled up in a messy style.