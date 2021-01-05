Sommer Ray Flaunts Full Booty In Too-Short Dress While Showing Off Her ‘Virgo’ Moves

The influencer revealed her derrière in a thong bikini.

Sommer Ray flashed her jaw-dropping curves in a new video as she danced around in a tiny leopard-print dress that revealed her booty. In the TikTok clip posted to Instagram on January 4, the fitness model struck several poses while on a yacht, wearing a skimpy bikini.

It began with a look at the 24-year-old social media influencer sitting on the side of the boat — which was out on the water during a sunny day — before she played up to the camera, stood up, and turned around.

Though she seemingly wore the dress as a cover-up over her two-piece swimsuit, it was too short to cover her bottom half and revealed all of her toned derrière in peach thong bikini bottoms. The bold number was flowy and plunged low at the chest with crisscross straps featuring peach bows over her décolletage.

Sommer stood on the boat’s long sofa and got on her knees as she pulled funny faces for the camera. Her long, highlighted hair blew in the breeze and her skin glowed. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, several rings, and a bracelet.

She uploaded the video, accompanied by the song “Virgo” by Jadu Jadu, and joked in the caption that she’d told a man about her star sign.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the influencer.

“GORGEOUS,” one person commented in all caps.

“[YOU’RE] SO PRETTY SOMMER I LOVE YOU [SO] MUCH,” a second social media user wrote in all caps alongside three purple heart emoji.

“You are the definition of perfect,” a third comment read alongside a yellow heart, double heart, and praising hands emoji.

“You bring out the sommer shine,” a fourth admirer wrote, adding a sunshine symbol to the comment.

The upload amassed over 2,700 comments and more than 618,000 likes in under 17 hours, proving to be a big hit with her 25.7 million followers.

The latest booty flash came a few days after Sommer put her derrière on full display once again on Instagram when she shared a cheeky message for her haters.

She rocked a tiny string bikini and a pink denim jacket last week, and turned around to give fans a good look at her tanned curves. She revealed in the caption that she painted the slogan onto the back of the garment herself.

“My haters only have one advantage over me… they can kiss my a** I can’t,” it read.