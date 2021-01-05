Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Sideboob & Curvaceous Figure In See-Through Cover-Up

Jilissa Zoltko did not leave much to the imagination in a new set of photos she posted to Instagram. The American model flashed some skin in the steamy snaps she uploaded on January 4, where she slipped into a revealing sheer cover-up that showed off her enviable assets and killer curves.

Jilissa was photographed outdoors, clad in her revealing outfit. In the first snap, she was seen posing on the balcony, angling her body sideways. The stance showed most of her toned backside. The babe bent one of her knees and placed her hands on the railing. She looked over her shoulder and stared straight into the camera.

In the second pic, she turned her body to showcase more of her perky booty. The hottie glanced to her left, smiling with her pearly whites shown. Some parts of her body were hit by sunlight, and it made her skin glow.

A swipe to the right showed Jilissa standing in profile. She raised her left leg and bent her knee — making the curves of her derriere more noticeable. She squinted her eyes as she smiled brightly.

Jilissa rocked an animal-print, sheer cover-up that looked similar to a dress. As it was see-through, it showcased a glimpse of what she wore underneath — or the lack thereof. She was braless, and a hint of sideboob was on display.

The sleeveless design helped highlight her slim arms, and the low-cut back exposed plenty of skin. From what was visible, she sported a light-colored thong.

Jilissa wore several accessories, such as a pair of sunglasses worn on top of her head. She also sported dainty studs, a ring, and a bangle. She left her blond hair down and straight, tucking some sections behind her ears.

In the caption, she dropped a leopard and a palm tree emoji. She also shared that her scanty attire came from a brand called Heart of Sun via a tag in the first picture. According to the geotag, she was in St. Barths.

Avid online admirers were quick to comment on the sexy post. In less than a day, the new update received over 35,800 likes and more than 440 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section to drop a trail of emoji, while others wrote compliments about her insane physique.

“Girl, you are goals,” a follower wrote.

“Now, that’s how you kick off 2021,” commented another fan, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.