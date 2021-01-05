Sharon Osbourne & Carrie Ann Inaba Talk About Their Experiences With COVID-19 With New The Talk Panelists

Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba opened up the 11th season of CBS’ The Talk by discussing their respective battles against coronavirus. The women detailed their respective health journey’s to their fellow co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots.

In a video from the episode which was uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page, the women, who are working from home, discussed the virus and how they are currently feeling.

Sharon, 68, shared that she feels fine but is still quite tired since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-December of 2020 and was briefly hospitalized. She said that she finds herself “nodding off” during what she said were “ridiculous” times of the day. She said that she had all the symptoms including headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, and sickness. Sharon was thankful for her health and said that she knows she was lucky as there are people who have experienced it much worse than she.

Carrie Ann, 53, has been open about her journey after revealing she got COVID-19 in late December 2020 on her personal Instagram page and in her blog titled The Carrie Ann Conversations. She said that in her experience, the illness hit fast and hard. From her first day experiencing symptoms, Carrie Ann was plagued with strong fatigue as well as a dry cough, headache, and general malaise. What followed was a fever and then coughing, congestion, pain, and chills throughout her body as well as a loss of smell and taste.

In the video below, both Carrie Ann and Sharon said that both are still experiencing a loss of smell.

Carrie Ann then addressed Amanda, whose husband Nick Cordero died in July 2020 after contracting the virus. She said that she thought of the former Broadway actress a lot and she had even more compassion and love in her heart for what she went through with her husband Nick before his death.

Viewers shared their supportive words for the women in the comments section of the post.

“Glad you are feeling better Carrie Ann and Mrs. O. Love to you both,” remarked one follower.

“Prayers for both of you on getting back to feeling 100%,” penned a second fan.

“You both are some very strong ladies, God bless you both,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Great show today. Welcome to Amanda and Elaine, thank goodness Sharon and Carrie Ann are on the road to better days ahead. Here’s to a happier and healthier 2021 for everyone,” claimed a fourth fan.