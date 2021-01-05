Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Booty-Baring Bikini: ‘Working On My Tan’

The lingerie model put her booty on show.

Lais Ribeiro gave fans a flash of booty this week when she shared three sizzling new bikini photos on Instagram. The Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in her January 4 upload as she cropped out her head and flashed her booty while posing in a mirror in a tiny two-piece.

The first shot showed the 30-year-old model as she focused on her sizzling curves in a dark wood framed mirror. She rocked a triangle swimwear set, made up of a turquoise top that plunged low at the chest with white strings tied into a bow that dangled down the front of her torso.

She paired it with matching bottoms that sat very low under her naval to highlight her slim waist with the same skinny strings over her hips.

Lais took the photo on her phone with her left hand as she showed off her pink case while resting her right hand on the wall with closed double doors behind her.

For the second image, she turned around to give a peek at her pert booty and revealed the bottoms were a thong. She gave a better look at the large artwork above the mirror, which was a large red, white, and blue heart with angel wings.

For the third and final photo, the mom of one showed off her toned front again as she continued to pose while accessorizing with two gold chain necklaces and gold rings.

In the caption, the lingerie model told her 2.2 million followers that she was working hard on her tan alongside a bikini, sunshine, and smiley face wearing sunglasses emoji.

The comments section was full of praise from fans fawning over her flawless figure.

“Dear God when I come back let me be Lais. Thanks amen,” one person commented with a praying hands emoji.

“So jealous,” another comment read.

“Wow! Beauty!,” a third person commented with a kissing face.

“What a body!,” a fourth fan wrote, with three fire symbols, three kissing faces, and three red hearts.

The upload amassed more than 86,00 likes and over 300 comments, proving popular with fans.

The star previously flashed her toned derrière last month when she rocked a skimpy black bikini during a vacation. She gave the camera a sultry over the shoulder look while bending over slightly on a balcony that looked out over the ocean somewhere tropical.

“Another day another rainbow,” Lais captioned the shot, adding a rainbow and praying hands emoji.