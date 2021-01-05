She and husband Dave McCary are set to welcome their bundle of joy this year.

Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant with her first child. People Magazine reported that the Oscar-winning actress will welcome a bundle of joy with husband Dave McCary this year. The couple has not yet officially confirmed the news.

The Daily Mail shared photos of Emma holding her belly as she went out for a walk with a woman in Los Angeles on December 30. In the snaps, the redheaded stunner cradled her tummy while wearing a casual outfit of a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, leggings, and sneakers. She wore a baseball cap on her head and a mask on her face. In her hand, she carried a reusable water bottle.

Us Weekly reported that a source close to the actress claimed that the 31-year-old “seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Emma and Dave met in 2016. They became engaged in December 2019, sharing the news when he posted a photo of his lady love showing off her stunning pearl engagement ring on Instagram, as seen here.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The couple also kept their wedding details private. The redhead was seen wearing a simple gold band in May of 2020 in a YouTube video for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine channel, seen here. In the clip, she addressed the topic of mental health and confirmed her marriage while speaking with Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute, a guest during the chat. After Dr. Koplewicz talked about marrying an anxious man, Emma responded by saying that thankfully, she did not do that.

In November of 2020, Emma spoke to Macklin Cohen, the son of Entertainment Tonight reporter Matt Cohen, about her part as Eep in the animated film The Croods: A New Age. The little boy asked Emma how she felt about starting a “pack” of her own someday, just like the Croods brood.

Emma responded that she felt “pretty good about starting my own pack.” She elaborated further by saying that she didn’t think her own clan would be quite as physical as the animated brood.

“They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

Dave works as a writer and segment director for Saturday Night Live, and the two met when Emma hosted the late-night comedy sketch series.