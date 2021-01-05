Ms Banks Rocks Shimmery Cut-Out Jumpsuit For ‘You Don’t Know’ Music Video

British rapper Ms Banks took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The rising star recently released the music video for her new single “You Don’t Know” and is using the social media platform to show off one of the killer looks she wore.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a shimmery red jumpsuit with long sleeves. The item of clothing was cut-out at the front, displaying her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The garment appeared to be made out of PVC material and featured a tie-up detailing around the neck. Ms Banks rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with a pair of stylish red shades. She styled her long dark hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ms Banks was captured crouching outdoors in front of a backdrop of tall lit-up buildings. She rested one hand on her crotch and raised the other by her face. Ms Banks gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, the entertainer placed both hands on her chest and gazed up to her right, which helped showcase her side profile.

In the third frame, she rested both arms beside her while staring at the camera.

In the fourth and final pic, Ms Banks was snapped from head-to-toe, placing one leg in front of the other.

For her caption, she asked fans to tell them their “favourite bar” from her new song, stating if they manage to mention one of her favorites, she will follow them back.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 32,200 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 465,000 followers.

“Step in looking like a snack,” one user wrote.

“Lord have mercy,” another person shared.

“Yes girl yes,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“My new favorite pics of you, which is a hard call,” a fourth admirer commented.

The “You Don’t Know” music video, which can be watched on YouTube, has already been watched over half a million times in less than a month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ms Banks also wore a white top that featured jewels and chains hanging off for other scenes. She wrapped herself up in a blue ombre fur coat with silk leopard print lining and sported long wavy pink and blue locks with a middle part.