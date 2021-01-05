Pamela Anderson Spreads Legs While Nude At The Beach To Bring Attention To Julian Assange

The 'Baywatch' star stripped down for a campaign close to her heart.

Pamela Anderson grabbed attention with a nude photo as she continues to fight for her close friend Julian Assange. In a snap posted to Instagram on January 4, the model and former Baywatch actress posed at the beach as she shared her hopes the WikiLeaks founder would soon be reunited with his family.

The black-and-white snap showed Pamela sitting down with her legs apart as she looked out at the ocean with her back to the camera. A string of seaweed got caught on her right leg, where she accessorized with a white anklet.

The star completely ditched the clothing for the arty shot and put her bare booty on the sand as she showed off the large tattoo up her back. Pamela appeared to have already taken a dip in the ocean, as her long blond hair was wet and cascaded down.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant protected her modesty with her pose as she bent her leg and twisted her torso slightly so her bare chest faced away from the camera. She placed her left hand on the sand in between her legs.

In the caption, Pamela shared another message in support of the publisher and activist after BBC News reported yesterday (January 4) that a British judge had blocked an attempt to get him extradited to the U.S.

Pamela spoke out in an interview and urged her 1.1 million followers to “stay tuned” alongside the hashtag “#freeassange” and a number of emoji, including praying hands, a dolphin, a whale, and a butterfly.

She also shared how she was getting in touch with nature amid the news. The Scary Movie 3 star said she was waiting for the day the Australian native would be back with “his sweet family” as she protested his innocence.

The upload proved a hit, amassing over 25,200 likes in under 18 hours. Though Pamela limits who can comment on her uploads, it attracted a handful of messages.

“Baby,” commented celebrity photographer David LaChapelle.

Pamela has been very vocal about her support for Julian, and this isn’t the first time she’s used her body to draw attention to his case.

Last month, she posted two photos of herself on Twitter that showed her running in a low cut pink swimsuit as she attempted to get President Donald Trump’s attention to encourage him to pardon the controversial figure.

In the caption, she told Trump he “could be the #hero” alongside the hashtags “#julianassange,” “#donaldtrump,” “#cantstopthis,” “#truth,” and “#freepress.”