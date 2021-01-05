Lizzo Wows In Multicolored String Bikini In Front Of Stunning Sunset: ‘I Facetuned My Nipple Out’

Lizzo took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to making an impression on her followers with her bold taste in fashion and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored string bikini top that was made out of fur material. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Lizzo paired the garment with matching bottoms and a fur jacket of the same print. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with earrings and a couple of necklaces, one of which featured a pendant of her first name initial. Lizzo is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long blond locks with a middle part. She went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lizzo was captured lying down on her side by an outdoor pool and in front of a beautiful yellow sunset. The Grammy Award winner rested one hand on her knee while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Lizzo was snapped from a higher angle with her legs parted. She raised both hands to her chest and looked up.

In the third frame, the songstress placed one hand in between her thighs and closed her eyes.

In the tags, Lizzo credited her hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo for helping her achieve this gla look.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 7,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.6 million followers.

“Why are you so perfect??! You’re gorgeous and so talented,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“The view including you is absolute perfection,” another person shared.

“F I E R C E,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh my goodness the SLAY,” a fourth admirer commented.

In October, Lizzo made a political statement ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, stating she is “reclaiming” her time, country, and rights. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer wore an American-flag print bra top with pointy cups and high-waisted white shorts that fell wavy above her upper thigh. She held onto a large red leather clutch purse and accessorized herself with earrings and a number of necklaces. Lizzo sported her dark curly hair down with a fringe.