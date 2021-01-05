Laura Amy Tugs At Her Thong In New Instagram Photo

Laura Amy stunned her 890,000 Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the popular photo-sharing app, which she posted today. The Australian model shared a racy snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a tiny bikini that showed off some serious skin.

Laura flaunted her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her fans to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which had a ruched look along the base. Notably, the cups were not padded, but the opaque color managed to obscure her nipples from view. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. As a result, some sideboob and underboob were seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed her voluptuous cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured a minuscule piece of fabric that covered what was necessary. The thong was supported by floss-like straps, which clung to her waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which displayed plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs.

Longtime followers of the model know that Laura loved going on staycations and doing shoots in hotel rooms. The new update was no different. In the picture, the influencer stood next to a sliding glass door of her accommodation. A glimpse of the room could be seen behind her with the bed and some decor.

She posed front and center, leaning on the door frame. The babe raised her right arm over her head, touching the framework as she crossed her left thigh over the other. As if the sheer display of skin wasn’t enough to tantalize her admirers, she tugged at her thong, apparently to tease her fans more. She looked straight into the lens with a seductive gaze.

Laura left her highlighted hair down with a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she kept things simple and only wore two gold bangles. She also had her long nails painted with a red polish.

In the caption, Laura wrote something about the sun. She also revealed that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim via a tag in the post.

In less than an hour of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post quickly gained more than 3,097 likes and 118-plus comments. Many of Laura’s social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her fantastic figure. Some others raved about her beauty and assets.

“You are a full-on vibe,” a fan wrote.

“Your body is so insanely perfect,” added another follower.