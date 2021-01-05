Jade Grobler Flaunts Sculpted Body & Perky Booty In Scanty Bandeau Bikini In New Beach Photos

Jade Grobler served a killer look on Monday, January 4, treating her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The blond bombshell shared two snapshots that captured her soaking up the sun at the beach while sporting a scanty bikini that showed off her flawless figure.

Jade was snapped at a beach in her barely there attire, enjoying the summer sunshine. In the first photo, she stood on the shallow part of the sea with her feet dipped in water. This time, she was not alone as her furry friend joined the photoshoot session. The dog sat in front of Jade, gazing at her as she confidently flaunted her killer figure in front of the camera.

The babe stood with parted legs as she raised her right hand to the side of her head, running some fingers through her hair. She appeared to be looking at her puppy with a big smile on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated her sun-kissed complexion and curves. The blue sky and the vast ocean made up the background of the shot.

In the second snap, Jade changed her stance. She turned around to showcase her toned backside and pert derriere. She glanced to the side, smiling. Her pet was still in the same spot, but most of his body was cut off from view.

The hottie rocked a minuscule bikini set. The bandeau-style top had a dark snakeskin-print, and it looked similar to that of a tube top. It boasted a rectangular fabric that had lining but cut so small that it barely contained her shapely bust. The straight neckline sat low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her cleavage. The piece was strapless, but it had thin straps that were tied around her back for support.

Jade sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and legs. The waistband clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The low-cut waistline helped highlight her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

For the occasion, Jade wore a pendant necklace and bead bracelet as accessories. She wore her golden locks down in a heavy side part. Her hair seemed dry on the roots, but the ends appeared damp.

In the caption, Jade explained why her dog was in the pictures. According to the geotag, she was in Burleigh Heads, Queensland.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 23,500 likes and 220 comments in less than a day. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“You look so beautiful!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! That body is to die for! Amazing!!” wrote another fan.