Penelope Cruz, 46, Flaunts Killer Physique In A Black Bikini And Sheer Cover-Up

Penelope Cruz dropped jaws with her most recent Instagram post on Monday, thrilling her 5.5 million followers with an unusually-revealing snap of herself clad in a stylish black bathing suit and little else. In the course of the afternoon on which it was uploaded, the image garnered over 179,000 likes, including one from fellow actor and heartthrob, Jason Momoa.

Penelope stood with the photographer positioned below her in the black-and-white photograph, the upward angle of the camera emphasizing her long, lithe figure. She appeared to be posing on a covered patio, and was backlit by an over-exposed sky framed with lush trees.

Her bikini had a simple, sporty design and featured a subtle, diamond-shaped pattern that appeared to be stitched into the fabric. The plunging, v-neckline displayed a hint of her cleavage, and the matching bottoms rested low across her shapely hips. Both the elastic band encircling her rib cage and the straps around her waist had the brand Chanel printed multiple times in bold white letters.

Penelope paired the ensemble with a gauzy cover-up through which her incredible physique was still quite visible. It was open in the front, and appeared to fasten in the center with a bow, the long ends of which draped against her bare thigh and trailed out of the picture frame.

She casually looped her left thumb into between the two halves of the garment, several inches below her bust. In her right hand, Penelope clutched a white Chanel scooter helmet that rested against the side of her torso.

Penelope wished her Instagram fans a happy new year in the caption, followed by a double-heart emoji. Supporters couldn’t get enough of her stunning appearance, and flooded the comments section with praise for the award-winning actress.

One follower inquired about why her caption was written in French, and another surmised that, although Penelope is originally from Spain, she was representing the French fashion brand she wore.

Many of the responses echoed her well-wishes for 2121, and a number of people elected to convey their adoration with series of affectionate emoji in the form of hearts, flames, and heart-eyes symbols. Those who chose to put their feelings into words did so in multiple languages – and, according to Google translations, the word “beautiful” was repeated multiple times.

“#shesgotlegsandknowshowtousethem,” one fan hashtagged, borrowing the lyrics from one of ZZ Top’s most well-known 80s singles.

“Your Mother Should’ve Had Triplets You’re Absolutely Gorgeous,” a second person remarked.

“Epic and timeless Beauty!” a third fan exclaimed.

“she’s just tooooo hot,” a fourth supporter declared.