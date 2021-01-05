Alexa Dellanos Nearly Spills Out Of Her Blue Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Hot Tub

Another day, another spicy snapshot from Alexa Dellanos. The model has been flooding her 2.3 million Instagram followers with sizzling shots from her tropical vacation in St. Barths — a trend she continued on Monday evening.

The blond bombshell was captured taking a dip in the hot tub in the smoking hot new addition to her feed. She sat on the edge of the jacuzzi with her legs knee-deep in the bubbly water while pushing her booty out to the side to emphasize her hourglass silhouette. Her head was turned to the side as she ran one of her perfectly manicured hands through the top of her platinum locks, which spilled over her shoulder in loose waves.

Behind her was a luxurious pool that surrounded the tub, as well as a slew of towering palm trees that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

Alexa opted for a gorgeous blue bikini for her relaxing soak that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. The two-piece included an impossibly tiny top that her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of, flashing a scandalous amount of cleavage and underboob as she worked the camera. The piece also had thick shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms.

The bottom half of Alexa’s look was just as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The triangle-style number covered up only what was necessary, leaving her hips and sculpted thighs — as well as a peek at her derriere — exposed. It also had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs along the way.

The social media sensation went simple when it came to her accessories, adding only a single gold bangle for a pop of bling. She also sported a pair of studded, oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun.

Fans were thrilled by the model’s newest bikini-clad snap, awarding it more than 27,000 likes and 240 comments in a mere three hours since being shared.

“Whoa! Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Your beauty is as sublime as the sunrise,” quipped another fan.

“Amazing bodyyy,” a third follower remarked.

“Picture perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to have packed nothing but bikinis for her relaxing vacay, much to the delight of her fans. Over the weekend, she shared a sizzling mirror selfie from the trip that saw her rocking a leopard-print two-piece that left little to the imagination. The look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 50,000 likes and 370 comments since going live.