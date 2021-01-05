Niece Waidhofer Gives Off Goth Vibes With Red Highlights And See-Through Black Lace Top

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer channeled her inner Goth vibe in order to entertain her 2.5 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 4, saw the celebrity wearing brightly-colored highlights in her hair and rocking a see-through top as she took the tantalizing selfie.

Niece shared a single snap that showed her wearing a short-sleeved black lace top. Everything would have been on display if it weren’t for the position of her long tresses. Even still, plenty of her ample cleavage could be seen.

The cropped top ended with a scalloped lace edge and was a distinct contrast against her pale complexion. Below it, plenty of her flat stomach could be seen and it appeared that she might pantsless.

Around her neck, Niece wore a bright red ribbon that was done up in a neat bow. The color matched the highlights in her hair. Her dark locks were straightened and parted to the side. With one section tucked behind her ear, the rest tumbled down over her shoulders and covered her chest.

The Instagram sensation also added one other classic goth item. In her lips were two black hoops, giving the impression that they were actual piercings.

“Are those real piercings?” one fan asked in the comments section.

Niece responded by saying that her mom wouldn’t let her get them done. This confused some people but, to others, it was the perfect response.

“Any true former Emo/goth kids know this is the most realistic answer,” a user stated.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within three hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 67,300 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

“Gothy goodness,” a fan declared.

“Wicked cool, love the red in the hair,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji to add further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the sultry image. As to be expected, the most popular ones were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the drooling and kissing emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Niece often shares racy snaps to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent update showed a busty display while wearing a semi-sheer bra. In the caption, she thanked her supporters for sending her DMs and enquiring about her health after she was absent from Instagram for a few days.