Gabriella Abutbol Sizzles In Lacy Bra As She Asks Fans If They Remember Her ‘White Trash’ Phase

Gabriella Abutbol wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 4, with a hot new update. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media app to share a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself wearing underwear and jeans, opting to flaunt her incredibly toned physique.

The pictures showed Abutbol posing by a large potted plant placed in front of a blank wall. In the first, she was in a three-quarter pose while turning her head to glance at the camera with soft eyes and lips slightly parted. She wore her caramel-highlighted hair in a middle part and styled in loose waves that fell over her right shoulder.

Abutbol had on a white bra made from lacy material that gave it a semi-sheer effect. It had intricate designs on the cups and an underwire structure that emphasized her cleavage.

Abutbol paired the photos with a humorous caption, in which she asked her fans if they have been following her long enough to remember her “white trash” posts. She shared that they have been making her cringe, adding that she has since deleted them from her Instagram feed.

The post proved to be a success with Abutbol’s fans. Within the first four hours, it has attracted more than 80,000 likes and upwards of 260 comments.

Many of them took to the comments section to engage with Abutbol’s caption, joking and laughing with her about her old photos. Many others simply used the occasion to praise her beauty and amazing physique.

“R u talking about the photo shoots we would do around the neighborhood cuz ummm those were [fire],” one user wrote, using the emoji in place of the word.

“Idk how you are so hilarious and dorky but can still pull off the ‘come f*** me’ look,” asked another fan.

“GIIIIIRRRRLLLLL!!!! But the mf glow up [hands raised] [sparkle] [double heart] we love to seeeeee it!!” a third fan chimed in.

“I’ve been following since nam LOL & I’ve loved ya since day 1 [pleading eyes face] BEAUTIFUUULLLL,” added a fourth user.

Abutbol is no stranger to sharing content to her Instagram feed to focus on her physique and sex appeal. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she recently uploaded another slideshow that showed her rocking a two-piece bathing suit as she lay on the floor. In all three photos, she was face down, putting her toned booty front and center. Her suit was bright green and featured a print of light blue polka dots. The bottoms boasted a revealing thong back.