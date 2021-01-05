Abby Dowse Goes Braless Underneath NSFW Crop Top & Rocks Distressed Denim In Smoking-Hot Mirror Selfie

Abby Dowse proved yet again that she looks good in just about anything. The model traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a cute and casual ensemble in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans seem to be loving the change.

In the shot — which hit her page on Monday, January 4 — Abby was seen standing in the middle of a large room with white walls and hardwood flooring that was illuminated by the bright sun. It was entirely unfurnished aside from a gold-framed photograph on the wall and a full-length mirror, which she posed in front of for a sizzling selfie. She held her cell phone up by her head and gazed intently at its screen while pursing her plump, glossy lips in an alluring manner.

As for her look in the steamy shot, Abby opted for the classic combination of a white top and jeans. The ensemble was much more modest than what she usually sports in her social media uploads, though in typical fashion, she steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The Aussie hottie stunned in a skimpy white crop top from Fashion Nova that had an NSFW phrase written across the bust in bold black lettering. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders as well as a scoop neckline that offered a teasing glimpse at the star’s ample cleavage. It cut off just below her voluptuous chest, exposing her flat tummy and chiseled abs in their entirety. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the garment, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Abby teamed the barely there top with a pair of light wash jeans with edgy distressed detailing. The bottoms appeared to be a straight-cut style, as they hugged her curvy hips and sculpted thighs before falling loosely over her toned claves. The denim also features a high-rise waistband that sat parallel to her navel, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

She completed her outfit with a pair of high-top sneakers and looped a dainty chain bracelet around each of her wrists for a bit of bling.

The eye-popping look certainly seemed to be a hit with Abby’s massive online audience, as evidenced by the 350-plus notes in the comments section.

“Dang. You are so hot,” one person wrote.

“Always looking amazing,” praised another fan.

“Ripped denim and your gorgeous body, the perfect combination, Abby,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admire, who also added a string of heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

The upload has also earned over 18,000 likes within just five hours of going live.