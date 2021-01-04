‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Tanya Roberts Reportedly Not Dead Amid Reports She Collapsed And Died

The Bond Girl is said to be alive following a December 24 hospitalization, despite her husband's prior claims that she passed away.

Tanya Roberts is reportedly alive. Amid reports that the former Charlie’s Angels star and Bond Girl passed away at age 65, her rep now says rumors of her death were incorrect – and that he got the wrong information from her partner of 18 years.

Roberts’ rep Mike Pingel told TMZ that Tanya’s partner, Lance O’Brien, informed him the actress had died after collapsing on Christmas Eve and being put on a ventilator in the hospital. Pingel sent out a press release announcing the 65-year-old Bond Girl’s passing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and obtained a quote from her spouse in which he described holding her in his arms moments before she passed.

Pingel explained to the outlet that O’Brien reported Roberts’ death to him on Sunday night, then received a phone call from the hospital on Monday morning saying that she is actually still alive. Pingel confirmed that the actress’s partner was truly under the impression that she had passed away.

Pingel told People that while Roberts is not dead, she is still in critical shape.

“Currently, it’s not looking good. It’s very dire. Hold her in your prayers,” he told the magazine.

The bizarre mixup comes afters scores of celebrities and fans paid to Roberts on social media, including her That ’70s Show co-stars Topher Grace and Danny Masterson and Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill, which she starred in.

On Twitter, fans of the gorgeous star reacted to the wild story.

“The rep gave them a quote from her husband saying, ‘As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes’…. so when she opened her eyes, wasn’t that a clue that she was STILL ALIVE?” one fan asked.

“So, if you’re at the hospital when your spouse ‘dies,’ isn’t there, like, a procedure to be followed and paperwork to be filled out? Who just leaves and calls the media?” another tweeted.

Roberts is best known for her roles as Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show, Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, and Julie Rogers in the final season of the ABC detective show Charlie’s Angels, which she starred in alongside Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson in 1980. She also appeared in the 1980s big-screen films The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle as well as dozens of television commercials in the 1970s and 1980s.