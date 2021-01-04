Casi Davis Leaves A Lasting Impression As She Walks Away In A Pale Yellow Mini Dress And Blue High Heels

Instagram model Casi Davis has left quite an impression with her 1.3 million followers after posting a recent update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 4, showed the celebrity walking away from the camera lens in a couple of the images. Wearing an extremely short mini dress, her toned legs were on display as she strutted her stuff in a pair of pale blue high heels.

Located in a deserted parking lot, Casi shared several snaps in the update. Wearing a pale yellow outfit with wide sleeves, in the first image, she was shown with her back to the photographer and in mid-stride. Her golden tan contrasted nicely against the pale color of her outfit. Featuring a curved hemline, the skirt only just covered her pert derriere.

The second picture gave further details of the front of the dress, which clung to her every curve. The front hemline sat high over one thigh as Casi crossed her legs and twirled her ponytail. A high neckline also featured as did the blue HMN ALNS logo. In one hand, she carried a rainbow-colored clutch.

Several other photos were also shared and helped to highlight her trim figure. Saving what some fans considered to be the best snap to last, Casi was shown walking up some stairs, once again highlighting her killer curves.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the photographs. Within three hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 21,800 likes and more than 180 comments from her adoring fans.

“Nice fitting dress,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Always killin it. Wishing you so many blessings this New Year,” a fan remarked.

“You’re literally perfect omg,” another user gushed.

“You’re sooo FINE!” a fourth person declared, also using several emoji as a way in which to further enhance their words.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the clapping hands also got some attention as well.

Casi often shows off her famous buns when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently teased her fanbase while wearing a soaking wet shirt as she stood in the waves at a beach. With the item of clothing becoming see-through due to the addition of water, her fans got to see the Instagram sensation’s tight buns as she looked out over the water.