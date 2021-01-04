Natalie Roush Kicks Off 2021 By Rocking Victoria’s Secret Lingerie With A Sparkly Garter Belt

Natalie got down on the floor for her first post of the year.

Natalie Roush began 2021 with a bang by showing off her bombshell body in a brightly colored lingerie set. For her first Instagram post of the year, she opted to rock a look from Victoria’s Secret. Her 1 million followers gave the image a warm reception by liking it over 30,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her popular page.

The 25-year-old model ensured that all eyes were on her fantastic figure and flawless face by choosing a plain white backdrop for her photoshoot. For her outfit, she opted to rock a red bra and panties set crafted out of fabric with a subtle sheen. Her top featured a push-up design with underwire and molded cups that enhanced her curves by boosting her already ample cleavage up to make it appear even larger. The piece’s silver-and-black shoulder straps were wide and supportive, and they also added some bling to her look — they were almost completely covered with glittering crystals. The parts of the straps that weren’t bedazzled featured Victoria’s Secret branding.

The sides of Natalie’s underwear were formed from identical sparkly bands. The bottoms’ front panel was rather scanty, and it dipped down dramatically over her lower midsection. She completed her sexy ensemble with a red garter belt studded with rhinestones. One of the unused garter straps was draped over her right thigh, while the other rested on the floor. The belt circled her body at the navel, highlighting her wasp waist.

Natalie exuded sensuality while posing on the floor. The outer side of her shapely right thigh was pressed against its smooth surface. Her opposite leg was crossed over it so that her knee rested on the floor. This emphasized the curvy shape of her hips. She used her left hand to hold her torso up. She reached across her body to grasp the corresponding elbow with her right hand, which pressed her breast together even more.

Natalie’s brunette hair looked soft and natural. She wore it brushed over so that it covered her right shoulder. The model’s long, lacquered fingernails were painted the same scarlet hue as her lingerie.

Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Beautiful photo and you are fantastic,” wrote one fan.

“I like your personality and sex appeal,” another admirer remarked.

‘Always shining like the stars,” read a third message.

