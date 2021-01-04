Witney Carson Welcomes Her Baby Boy: ‘We Are So Grateful,’ ‘DWTS’ Star Says

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Witney Carson has welcomed her baby boy. The DWTS star had teased over the weekend that the time had come, and she provided an update on Monday afternoon.

Just before Christmas, Witney noted that her due date was on the horizon and that she could deliver at any time. Her latest bump updates made it clear that she was getting close to this big moment, and then she got her followers buzzing with a weekend post.

On Sunday, Witney shared a snapshot showing her at the hospital. The post — which can be seen here — featured her wearing a hospital gown as she looked down and covered her belly with one hand. She said it was time and signaled she was ready.

The dancer then left everybody hanging for a bit. Finally, Monday afternoon, she revealed that her little boy had arrived. The photo that Witney posted was in black-and-white and showed her hand, that of her husband Carson McAllister, and their newborn’s hand, all clapsed together.

It appeared that the infant was on Witney’s chest and was wrapped in a standard newborn blanket. In her caption, the Dancing with the Stars personality said that she had experienced a difficult 24-hour labor.

Not only was the labor lengthy and tough, but Witney ultimately had to have a cesarean section.

Despite that complication, Witney said she and the little one were healthy and well. She said she and her husband have been soaking up every single minute with their “perfect angel boy,” and she thanked everybody for all the prayers they had sent.

“Thank goodness you are both doing well!!! I had a c-section too. You’ve got this mama! You are a rockstar!” one fan wrote.

More than 200,000 likes and 3,000 comments poured in during the first two hours after Witney had revealed her news.

“congratulations to you both! Can’t wait to see him and have his name revealed!!” another fan noted.

“Oh my goodness congratulations! My heart is melting for you guys right now,” a third user detailed.

Quite a few people connected to DWTS wrote excited congratulatory notes, including Witney’s bestie Lindsay Arnold. The dancer welcomed her baby girl Sage just two months ago.

Former DWTS contestants Bindi Irwin, Amy Purdy, Milo Manheim, Kel Mitchell, Frankie Munoz, and Sean Spicer were among those who commented. Quite a few fellow pros or people connected to the show did as well, including Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Allison Holker.

It probably will not take long for Witney to share another update revealing her son’s name and first full photo. Dancing with the Stars fans are thrilled that mama and baby are doing well and will be anxious to see more.