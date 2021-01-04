Demi Rose Puts Voluptuous Chest On Display In Nude And Black Lace Bra

Instagram sensation Demi Rose has once again wowed her 15.5 million followers with a scantily clad post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 4, showed the model rocking a nude-colored with perfectly positioned black lace in order to cover up.

Demi sat on the edge of a bathroom sink in order to show off her underwear. Thin straps ran up over her shoulders and the front plunged down low,m revealing the celebrity’s ample cleavage as she arched her back. The cups were in a flesh shade that matched Demi’s skin tone. Black satin ribbons and large floral lace were extra details that helped to accentuate the model’s buxom figure.

Because the celebrity was positioned in front of a large mirror, details of the back of her bra could also be as well as her dark hair, which was braided.

She teamed the lingerie with a pair of black BooHooman sweat pants that clung to her curvaceous hips as she sat with her legs slightly parted. The band of her briefs was seen peeking out from the top of the clothing.

Demi positioned her head to one side as she pouted at the camera lens. Her hands rested on her thighs as she rested between the twin basins on the benchtop.

In the background, the edge of a tiled bath could be seen. Along the edge appeared to be a couple of blue pillar candles to help complete the setting.

According to the geotag, the celebrity was in Ibiza, Spain, when she decided to update her fans with her latest snap.

Demi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the tantalizing image. In well under an hour, the photo had already racked up a whopping 54,800 likes and more than 440 comments.

“Looking amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow gorgeous,” a fan declared.

“So incredibly unbelievably breathtaking beautiful truly truly perfect,” another user gushed.

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are but number[s] can 10000/10,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. In addition, the kissing emoji also got a steady workout in the comments section.

A previous post of Demi’s further highlighted her time in Spain. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a stunning silk slip dress as she stood on a beach in Ibiza. The gown clung to her curves and instantly captivated her intended audience.