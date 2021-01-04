Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’: Matt James’ Final Rose Pick Teasers Shared By Reality Steve

It is time for Matt James’ journey as The Bachelor to begin airing on ABC. Only a handful of concrete spoilers about Matt’s search for love have emerged, and fans are anxious to know more. On Monday, spoiler king Reality Steve shared what he’s heard regarding the lady who receives Matt’s final rose.

Due to the isolation that Matt and his cast endured during filming, this may be a fairly spoiler-free season. The coronavirus pandemic left The Bachelor producers planning a journey done entirely at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania and canceling all planned travel. Reality Steve acknowledged that this has had a major impact on what he’s been able to uncover.

That means that at this point, the blogger does not know for certain which lady receives Matt’s final rose. However, he has heard some things and decided to share what he’s been told.

“Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell,” he quipped.

The spoiler blogger said that what he’s been hearing about Matt’s pick is similar to what happened last year with Peter Weber. Peter initially picked Hannah Ann Sluss, but there was a lot of buzz in Madison Prewitt’s hometown that she had “won.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Apparently, that’s what’s happening in the rumored winner’s hometown this time too.

“Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” he detailed.

The gossip king said he isn’t convinced it’s this simple and that the buzz coming out of Georgia is accurate.

“I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most… So all signs are pointing to Rachael. Just kinda hilarious if it is true since her family apparently won’t shut up about it. Hey, maybe it is that easy this season?” he joked.

There have been some murmurs about this particular lady winning on social media too. Granted, that buzz is probably coming from the same source of her hometown.

Reality Steve isn’t entirely sure he knows Matt’s final four women yet. However, of the three names he has pinned down, he seems certain the other two didn’t end up being Matt’s pick.

Did Matt find love? Will there be an engagement? What kind of drama can The Bachelor fans expect this winter? There are lots of unknowns at the moment, but spoilers at least signal that this particular contestant might be one to keep an eye on as this journey progresses.