Slovakian Stunner Lucia Javorcekova Bares Hourglass Figure In String Bikini

Lucia Javorcekova gave her nearly 2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, January 4. The Slovakian stunner and fitness personality took to the popular platform to post a smoldering photo of herself rocking a stylish bikini that bared her enviable curves, putting her hourglass figure front and center.

She was photographed indoors in a well-lit space decorated with a large dreamcatcher on the back wall, as well as a wooden ladder on the side wall. Lucia was captured in a three-quarter position while propping one leg forward and kicking her hips to the side. The geotag indicated she was in Tulum, Mexico.

Lucia wore a two-piece bathing suit boasting a tropical print against a light blue background. It featured a small triangle top that showcased her ample cleavage. On her lower body, a pair of matching bottoms tied high on the sides.

She accessorized her ensemble with a bright orange cover-up that fell off her shoulders as she bent her arms to keep it around her waist. Lucia wore her brunette hair swept to the right and styled in soft waves that she pulled over her shoulder, allowing it to come to rest on her chest.

Lucia paired the photo with an inspiring caption. She noted that miracles happen when the same amount of energy spent on our fears is redirected toward our dreams.

The post was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first three hours, it has attracted more than 51,100 likes and over 285 comments. They used the comments section space to shower Lucia with compliments, remarking on her figure, sensuality and personality.

“You have an amazing body and delicious and sweet eyes and face,” one user wrote.

“Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and sizzling hawtt,” replied another one of her followers.

“Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion,” a third fan raved.

“Definition of a real woman.. family oriented, knows how clean, classy, elegant witty, intelligent, fashionable, athletic, beautiful, ambitious, adventurous, and of course know how to cook,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

