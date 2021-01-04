‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Liam Confesses To Hope About ‘The Mistake That I Made’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows the fallout after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) announces that she’s pregnant. The Forrester co-CEO recently broke the news to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) because he may be the baby’s father.

Steffy Forrester’s News Shocks Liam Spencer

Liam can hardly get the words out of his mouth.

“You’re serious? You’re… pregnant?” he asks Steffy.

“Yeah,” she replies.

Then, Liam asks Steffy a question that he has no business asking.

“You think I’m the father?” he questions her. The Spencer heir knows he and Steffy slept together. They were both drunk on tequila and one thing led to another. Even if they used protection, these things happen, and he should realize there’s a good possibility he has another child on the way.

“Obviously, there’s a chance,” Steffy explodes. The expectant mother realizes Liam is not thrilled by the news. She wasn’t expecting him to be overjoyed, but she doesn’t need him asking silly questions either.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers clip seems to indicate that Steffy still wants to keep their secret. She points out that both of them are in relationships with other people.

“You’re married and I’m with Finn!” she declares.

“And we both know that what we did was wrong,” Liam retorts. He wants to confess and tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that he cheated on her.

Steffy makes a powerful admission.

“This child changes everything,” she says.

Liam Confesses To Hope Logan Spencer

An emotional Liam must tell his wife that he slept with his ex. He’s visibly nervous as he faces Hope in the cabin.

“Something happened… I just want you to try to remember how much we love each other,” he tells Hope. He tries to prepare Hope for the worst. However, it immediately distresses her.

“You are making me nervous. So, what’s happened?” Hope asks her husband.

The Spencer heir knows Hope is going to be devastated and doesn’t want to lose her.

“We’re going to have to focus on how to go forward,” he pleads with her. He wants them to still have a future together.

“Go forward from what?” Hope wants to know.

Liam knows that it’s crunch time.

“A mistake that I made,” he confesses.

The daily spoilers hint that Liam will tell Hope the truth. She will be blindsided because she thought they were good.

However, the worst part is not the one-night stand. Steffy may have conceived his baby, so they cannot sweep this under the rug. The Bold and the Beautiful teases they will need to face this insurmountable challenge together, or this may be the end of the road for the couple.