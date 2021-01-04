Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Skimpy Animal-Print Swimsuit While Posing With A Pig

On Monday, January 4, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing under what appears to be a sizable gazebo, surrounded by benches. Numerous trees can be seen in the background.

Stassie flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tattoo on her ribcage. The model finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings, a delicate cross necklace, and a bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell styled her hair in pigtail braids with a middle part. She also sported a chic multicolored-tip French manicure.

In the first image, Stassie pressed her knees and one of her hands on the floor, as she touched a pig that was in front of her. She appeared to be enjoying the experience and scrunched up her face.

She altered her position for the following photo by leaning against a wooden pillar. She raised her arm above her head and looked directly at the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. The third shot showed her kneeling with her legs spread. She smiled sweetly and leaned forward, seemingly trying to touch the pig once more.

In the caption of the post, Stassie implied that the pictures were taken in the Bahamas.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Fabulous looking,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re insanely gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, a pink heart, and a red rose emoji.

“What a babe,” remarked another admirer.

“Body goals,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.