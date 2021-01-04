Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks Zebra-Striped Pants & Bikini Top In Hot New Share: ‘Bedroom Chronicles’

Bruna Rangel Lima shared a series of sultry snaps in the most recent update that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram feed. The update was added to her page on January 4 and included four new shots, which saw her in minimal attire.

The first photo in the series captured Bruna posing with her figure turned in profile. A geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. She crouched down on a bed that was decorated with white linens and a funky wall made up the background. Bruna looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare as she tucked her hands between her legs. The next image saw the model sprawled out on her chest as she playfully gathered a few strands of hair between her fingers.

The third image showed her in a similar pose as photo number one and in the last shot, Bruna sat on a wooden desk, a circular mirror lined in gold behind her. In the caption, she told her audience these were the “bedroom chronicles.”

Bruna showed off her amazing body in a mismatched set that included a tiny bikini top. The garment featured several different colors and a shimmery fabric that popped against her all-over glow. The piece stretched tightly across her bust and its strapless nature treated fans to a great look at her bronze shoulders and arms. The garment also allowed Bruna to reveal her tiny midsection.

She paired the look with leggings that fit snugly on her lower half. They featured a funky zebra-print pattern that clashed with her top. The pants had a thick waistband that sat high on her midsection, highlighting her svelte figure.

Bruna wore one bracelet as her only visible accessory and added a bright green polish on her nails to complete the stunning look. She styled her long brunette tresses in a middle part.

In just an hour, the post has earned over 23,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some users raved over her figure while a few more chimed in to let her know they were huge fans.

“I’m sure you’re a very fascinating person and I thought it would be fascinating getting to know you,” one follower wrote, adding a few stars to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised a second user.

“Love you my beloved wife very beautiful,” a third fan gushed.

“Love you forevers xoobruna,” chimed in a fourth person.