Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny Red Bikini

Jennifer Lopez wowed her 137 million Instagram followers on January 4 with a sexy new upload. The singer shared a video to her feed where she rocked a tiny two-piece bathing suit that showed off her enviable physique.

The 51-year-old is fresh off her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square and is spending some time reeling it all back in with a little meditation on the beach. In the new post, Jennifer stood on an empty beach while sporting a red bikini that had small gold embellishments on the top. The bottoms tied at her hips and featured a cheeky back. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer flashed her cleavage and toned tummy as she spun around in circles while also sporting a lengthy Versace coverup which had “J LO” written on the back in crystals.

Jennifer wore her brunette hair in loose beachy waves and looked to be free of extensions. Her wild hair landed just at her shoulders with several short bangs falling around her forehead. The World of Dance judge wore large gold hoop earrings that had a thick band and a few rings on her fingers.

In the caption, Jennifer hashtagged “meditation” and posed while holding her hands together and bending over toward the ocean. She took deep breaths before spinning around and smiling at the mysterious cameraman.

In under an hour, the video had brought in over 585,000 likes and 1.7 million views, making it one of her most popular posts of the past several months. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the singer as well as hundreds of emoji.

“Bringing the heat in 2021,” one user wrote with several flame emoji.

“Loving this look gorgeous,” praised another.

“Who else is in love,” a third fan quipped.

“I’m here to remind everyone that this woman is in her FIFTIES,” added a fourth follower.

The hot photo of Jennifer marks the first time she’s sported a bikini on Instagram in over three months. The mother of two has been busy promoting her new skincare line on social media, as well as her shoe collection with DSW. She has occasionally posted a nude photo or two to her timeline, with her most recent coming alongside the celebrity elf on the shelf craze. The Hustlers star went naked in the post and featured four mini-celebrities on her bare bum. Jennifer admitted she couldn’t pick a favorite between Lenny Kravitz, Ceelo Green, Milo Ventimiglia, and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren.