Donald Trump Might Flee To Scotland Before Joe Biden’s Inauguration, Report Says

Donald Trump might be planning to flee to Scotland to avoid attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month, The Sunday Post reported.

According to the publication, aviation sources claim Prestwick airport is expecting a United States military Boeing 757 aircraft that is known to be used by Trump on Inauguration Day, which takes place on January 19. In addition, sources at Prestwick airport claimed U.S. Army aircraft have been conducting 3D reconnaissance of the president’s Turnberry resort while using the aerospace hub in Ayrshire as its base.

“There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration,” a source at the airport said.

“That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

Another source that spoke to The Sunday Post claimed U.S. Army survey aircraft were stationed at Preswick for about one week in November and suggested their presence could reflect Trump’s plans.

“It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period,” they said.

According to the publication, Trump’s purported trip might be a violation of coronavirus restrictions.

“Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to Tier 4 rules, according to the resort’s website.”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As reported by Yahoo News, a source previously claimed a White House adviser said Trump would not be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration. When pressed on the issue last month, The Hill alleged that Trump refused to rule out the possibility he would skip the event.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he said after being asked whether he would attend.

Trump later said Biden would be an “illegitimate” president and argued he secured “big” wins in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Amid Trump’s loss and likely legal scrutiny after he leaves the White House, speculation has swirled around the possibility that he will flee America to avoid prosecution. As The Inquisitr reported, columnist Shannon Gormley previously predicted he will most likely to flee to the United Arab Emirates if he decides to take refuge in another country. She pointed to the country’s many golf courses, its tax haven status, and its lack of an extradition treaty with the U.S. Other countries that topped the list were Saudi Arabia and Russia, while Scotland was near the bottom of the list.