Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Leather Pants & Tiny Top: ‘Icy’

Alexa Collins smoldered in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The model’s January 4 update included two new photos that saw her in the same, sexy ensemble and have instantly attracted attention from her 1.2 million fans.

The first photo in the set saw Alexa posing in the center of the frame. She stood indoors, and the area at her back was dark. She grabbed the middle of her jacket with one hand and placed the opposite on a structure beside her as she met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare and lips slightly parted. In the second image, Alexa slightly altered her pose and placed the opposite arm on the top of her jacket.

She showed off her phenomenal body in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from PrettyLittleThing. She wore a black tank top that was snug on her figure, and its scooping neckline showed off a tease of her bronze cleavage. It cutoff near her ribs, exposing a tease of her toned abs. She added a puffy, white jacket on top that was worn open and showed some serious skin. The middle row of the garment had silver buttons that added another feminine element to the ensemble.

She teamed the look with a pair of leather pants that were equally as hot. It had a thin waistband that was tight on her midsection, securing in the front with a matching button. The garment proceeded to fit tightly on her thighs.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair swept over her shoulder and back. She sported a pair of silver hoop earrings as her only visible one. In the caption of the post, Alexa kept things simple and wrote the word “icy” with a single snowflake beside it.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on her feed for a matter of minutes, but it has already accrued more than 3,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Alexa on her fit figure, and a few more gushed over her beauty. Many fans followed their comment with emoji.

“You are a beautiful angel,” one follower raved, adding a single angel emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow you look fantastic babe,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Love this outfit so much!!! You are flawless,” a third wrote with the addition of a flame.

“You’re beautiful and pretty. Love you so much,” one more complimented.