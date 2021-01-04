Tuesday’s Shocking ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Realizes She’s On Her Own

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 4 indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will come to a shocking conclusion. She’s in the same position that she was in a couple of years ago. Nobody is going to look out for her –she’s on her own.

The daily spoilers reveal that Steffy will change her tactics with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She still doesn’t want anybody to find out that they slept together. But she also knows that Liam is headstrong.

Steffy Chooses Herself

Steffy doesn’t know who her baby daddy is. She slept with both Liam and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan within 24 hours of each other. Either of them could be the father of her baby. However, she told tell Liam first because he’s a married man.

As seen in the below video, Liam is shocked. It was bad enough that he cheated on his wife, but now he may also have another infant on the way. He knows that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) may never forgive him and he’s devastated.

If Steffy was hoping that Liam would be excited about the pregnancy, she will be sorely mistaken. She realizes that he doesn’t want to give their family another chance just because she may be expecting his child. She realizes that she will need to choose herself again.

Liam Worries About Hope

Once again, Liam will only worry about his marriage and Hope. He’s concerned that Hope will leave him and that she will be broken if she finds out the truth. He is also adamant that they need to confess as soon as possible. Now that Steffy’s pregnant, he wants to face this head-on..

Steffy figures that she needs to look out for herself. She’s happy about the baby because she always wanted a sibling for Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), so she knows that she will be fine. She is nervous about telling Finn because she will need to tell him about her indiscretion.

Steffy decides to give Liam the freedom he needs to tell Hope. She knows that he has been plagued by his conscience and that he wants to come clean. The Forrester co-CEO doesn’t need the stress of an anxious ex, so she gives in. Right now, she needs to focus on the pregnancy.

According to The TV Guide, Liam will tell Hope that he needs to talk to her. She will start to panic when she learns that he made a mistake. How will Hope take the news that he cheated on her?