Barbie Blank Goes Glam In Pretty Pink Bikini & Open Tan Shirt

Barbie Blank showed off her tanned and toned body in a revealing new Instagram snap over the weekend. The former WWE wrestler, who is better known as Kelly Kelly to her fans, sizzled in the stunning selfie.

In the eye-catching pic, Barbie went glam in a pretty pink bikini. The teeny top featured a plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage in the spotlight. The thin straps tied around her back and behind her neck while showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were pulled high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her slim waist while accentuating her round booty and thighs. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs also stole the show in the ensemble.

Barbie accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings. She added a pair of trendy sunglasses on her face and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She also wore a tan shirt, which she left open to expose her curves.

The model posed with her body turned to the side for the shot. She stood in front of a plain white wall with one hand on her midsection and her back arched. She pushed her pert posterior out and her shoulders back. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she held up her phone to snap the selfie.

In the caption of the post, Barbie revealed that she wanted all of her followers to have a happy new year in 2021.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were pulled up high behind her head and styled in straight strands.

Barbie’s over 1.2 million followers showed their love and support for the post. The pic garnered more than 37,000 likes within the first day after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 370 remarks.

“You are so beautiful!” one follower stated.

“So far so good,” another quipped.

“Her Beauty is out of this world,” a third comment read.

“You are goals,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport incredible ensembles that flaunt her killer legs, toned tummy, busty chest, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a sheer red lingerie set. That post was also a big hit among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 49,000 likes and over 620 comments to date.