Fans Believe Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Looks Exactly Like Late Father Steve In Photobomb Snap

Fans believe that Bindi Irwin’s brother Robert looks exactly like their late father, Steve Irwin, in a photobomb snap where he jumped into a romantic photograph of his big sister and her husband, Chandler Powell, taken on the grounds of the Australia Zoo where the family lives and works.

In the pic, Chandler and Bindi cuddled one another in a green, grassy field. The couple, who are expecting their first child and celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year, smiled brightly. Bindi wore a black, oversized jacket and jeans. Her long, brown hair spilled over her shoulders.

Chandler donned a brown topper. He also had on jeans and held a large professional-looking camera in his right hand. Behind the couple, a stunning vista was seen. Tall grasses, green foliage, and what seemed like mountains appeared behind them. A gray-colored sky was overhead.

Bindi joked in the caption that when Robert is around there is always fun to be had. That appeared to be true when it seemed the couple’s romantic moment was upstaged by the youngest Irwin sibling, who leaned his head and shoulders into the right-hand side of the photograph. Robert, who made a facial expression similar to that of Steve, wore a tan baseball hat with sunglasses atop the brim. He had on a cranberry-colored t-shirt and a gray and orange jacket.

Fans of the family also saw the striking resemblance between father and son as well.

“Crikey he looks like your pop here!” wrote one fan.

“He is so much like y’all’s dad,” penned a second follower.

“Aww looks like he has a wonderful personality. Happy New Year to all,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Gotta love a good third wheel, Robert you are amazing,” claimed a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time fans have noticed Steve Irwin’s presence in a photo.

The Inquisitr reported on December 19 that they believed Steve’s spirit was seen in a sunset photo of Bindi and Chandler taken in an outdoor area of their home.

Bindi posted the pic with a caption that alluded to the sun, but all her Instagram followers could focus on was what they believed was the spirit of her dad in the photo. In the snap seen here, Bindi and Chandler cuddled and the joy in her face was evident as she was held close in her husband’s embrace. Between the duo was what appeared to be a small, yellow orb that was present on Bindi’s upper body. Many believed that was the presence of her late dad in the pic.