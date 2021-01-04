‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Breaks Down The Scoop On Matt James’ Season

Matt James’ run as ABC’s The Bachelor premieres on Monday night and fans are anxious for spoilers. Filming took place entirely on-site at the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania, which means that it could end up being a relatively spoiler-free season. However, blogger Reality Steve did pull together some tidbits and he broke it all down for fans in his latest post.

The blogger shared the details via a new post and he immediately acknowledged that things would be quite different this time around. In the seasons that film normally, with traveling and plenty of The Bachelor developments leaking, he could usually get pretty specific regarding what happened week-to-week.

This time, since The Bachelor filming was contained and travel eliminated due to the coronavirus pandemic, few leaks have emerged.

“Going to tell you something you probably don’t want to hear. There will be no weekly spoilers. Sorry. Don’t have access to them this season,” he detailed.

Luckily, there are a few specifics that Reality Steve can share. He’s noted that bachelorette Abigail Heringer gets Matt’s first impression rose. The blogger expects her to become a fan favorite.

In addition, five ladies will be brought in after the second rose ceremony. Viewers will also see Heather Martin, from Colton Underwood’s group of ladies, show up too. However, Matt doesn’t keep her around.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The Bachelor fans will likely see contestant Victoria Larson as a villain this winter. She apparently may end up reminding viewers of Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s run. She introduces herself to Matt while wearing a crown and calling herself a queen, and she’ll have a big personality.

Katie Thurston will not be shy about showing her racy side. One of the women who came in the latter group, Brittany Galvin, will be a topic of conversation this season too. Apparently, some of the other bachelorettes from Chicago have heard some juicy stuff about Brittany’s club-scene life.

The premiere press release from ABC echoes some of The Bachelor tidbits detailed by Reality Steve. Matt meets 32 women during the first night of filming, although the network doesn’t yet reference the others coming later.

Teasers note that one bachelorette arrives in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley. However, it seems that Victoria manages to upstage her, as she’s carried in on a throne while wearing her crown.

The first rose ceremony will send eight women home and it seems that Matt will be overwhelmed by the process. The Bachelor spoilers signal that it could be an intense, wild ride for everybody involved this winter and the journey begins Monday night.