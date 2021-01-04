‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Adam Does The Unthinkable

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam does the unthinkable when he gets terrible news about Chelsea’s condition. Actor Mark Grossman recently revealed the drama-filled storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

When Adam cut the power off at Chancellor Communications a few months back, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) fell and hit her head. She’s suffered from terrible headaches since then. The couple found out that she has a brain injury, which they expected to take care of after the holidays. As soon as she’s recovered, they’d planned to move away from Genoa City to be closer to Connor (Judah Mackey) and begin a new life for themselves.

“Adam is already feeling guilty about that, and the doctors assured the aneurysm could be taken care of after the holidays,” Grossman noted.

Unfortunately, while Adam was watching Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) get married at Society, Chelsea collapsed. The aneurysm burst, and she needed emergency surgery. He arrived in time to help the emergency workers get her into the ambulance, and he went to the hospital. Chelsea has to have emergency surgery, and Adam has to go home without her while she recovers alone.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

He calls to find out her condition, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) asks him to come to the hospital. When he arrives, she informs him that Chelsea had a stroke, which means that she can’t move her right side — a condition that could either be temporary or permanent depending on how things go with her recovery.

“Adam is so stunned that he can barely comprehend what Elena is saying. Chelsea is young, and you think strokes happen to people who are older, so it’s pretty scary for Adam. All he wants to do now is fix this, but he doesn’t know how,” previewed Grossman.

He desperately wants to see Chelsea, but he can’t because she cannot have visitors due to the possibility of infection, which would be catastrophic for her. Further complicating matters is the fact that they aren’t married, which means he isn’t even her legal next of kin.

Frustrated by his attempts to see Chelsea being stymied at every turn, Adam finally turns to the one person he never wanted to ask for help — his father, Victor (Eric Braeden).

“Adam knows that the almighty Victor Newman can pull strings and make anything happen. So, Adam may have to make that one call that he doesn’t want to make,” said the actor.