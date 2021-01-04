Natasha Oakley Flaunts Killer Body In A Skimpy Cheetah-Print Bikini And Semi-Sheer Cover-Up

Natasha wore a swimsuit from her own Monday Swimwear line.

Natasha Oakley returned to her Instagram account over the weekend with another smoking-hot share. The Aussie model brought some serious heat as she flaunted her killer body in a sexy swimsuit — a sight that drove her 2.3 million followers wild.

The update included two artsy photos that captured the blond beauty posing in an open doorway covered by semi-sheer curtains that swayed around her in the breeze. The first snap was nearly a full-length look at the star as she popped her hips to the side while gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. The second was a close-up shot that was honed in on Natasha’s ample assets and toned midsection, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page.

The 30-year-old looked ready to head out and spend the day by the pool, as it is summer in Australia, where the upload was geotagged. She slipped into a skimpy cheetah-print two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear line and, judging by the reaction of her fans, the model certainly seemed to do her brand some justice.

Natasha slayed as she showcased her phenomenal physique in the Formentera Top — the latest addition to the brand that she runs with pal Devin Brugman. The number boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage and cleavage, which was further accentuated by the garment’s underwire-style cups and push-up design.

She opted for the matching bottoms as well. The swimwear offered a peek at the entrepreneur’s curvy hips and toned thighs, while its stringy waistband helped to highlight her tiny waist. It was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs as well.

Natasha layered up with a semi-sheer white cover-up in the double-pic update but opted to leave it completely open so as not to impede on the sight of her flawless figure. The piece featured long, billowy sleeves that fell down her shoulder in a sultry manner, offering a teasing glimpse at her toned arms along the way.

Fans swooned over the duo of bikini-clad snaps, hitting the like button more than 25,000 times in just a day’s time. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Absolutely mystified by you,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body girl,” praised another fan.

“Obsessed with this!! You look gorg,” a third follower remarked.

“What a babe,” added a fourth admirer.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s business partner Devin took to her Instagram account this morning to show off the newest addition to the Monday Swimwear line. The model opted to rock the black version of the style while lounging on the couch.