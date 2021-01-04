Five Shocking The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers: Phyllis Gets Revenge

Five shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 4 through 8 tease that the drama heats up in Genoa City as the new year moves forward. Adam and Chelsea struggle with her new reality, and they receive help from an unexpected source. Phyllis begins a new revenge plot, which could cause issues with Nick. Elsewhere, Lily worries she’s gone too far with Billy. Finally, Elena and Nate move forward, but her reasons might not be great.

Adam And Chelsea Struggle

Adam (Mark Grossman) had a terrible 2020, and the new year isn’t getting any better, according to SheKnows Soaps. He gets awful news about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in the wake of her New Year’s Eve collapse. Although he feels guilty about causing her brain injury by cutting off the power at Chancellor Communications, look for him to try to lay the blame for Chelsea’s stroke at Billy’s (Jason Thompson) feet. Chelsea faces a life-changing situation after a stroke leaves her right side paralyzed.

Victor Comes To The Rescue

Fresh from his London vacation with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden) finds himself helping out his youngest son, Adam. Although he tried to give up his claim to the Newman name, in the wake of Chelsea’s devastating diagnosis, Adam finds himself needing all the power that comes with his family connections. He reluctantly calls Victor for help, and The Mustache rides to the rescue. Expect Victor to ensure that Adam gets access to Chelsea even though the couple isn’t married, and he will likely find a world-renowned specialist to help her regain her mobility after the stroke.

Phyllis Is Her Own Worst Enemy

It’s no surprise to anyone that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is her own enemy. She ramps up things in a new battle with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The fact that Nick (Joshua Morrow) had to bail her out with his sister still stings for the redhead. Now Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has given her some ammunition to use against Victoria, and Phyllis will not hesitate to make her enemy’s life a living hell. Sure, she and Nick briefly talk about marriage, but Phyllis is hellbent on revenge when it comes to Nick’s older sister despite their new adult behavior.

Lily Suffers Doubts About Billy

Although it’s very likely too late, Lily (Christel Khalil) worries that mixing business with pleasure when it comes to her partner Billy (Jason Thompson) was a bad idea. Sure, they had a lovely holiday together, and the sparks continue to fly, but something happens that makes Lily question everything.

Elena And Nate Take Things To The Next Level

Sparks finally fly between Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic). She’d held him at arm’s length for several weeks after convincing him not to leave Genoa City. It could be that Elena is ready to get closer to Nate when she realizes that Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are building strong connections. Elena still seems uncertain about who or what she truly wants.