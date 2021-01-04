Meghan McCain Shares First Pics Of Daughter Liberty Upon Return To ‘The View’

'I've been in a bubble of love,' she exclaimed.

Meghan McCain has shared the first photographs of her adorable little girl, Liberty Sage, upon her return to The View. She took several months of maternity leave to spend time with her first child with husband Ben Domenech. In a Twitter post seen below, The View uploaded a video that aired during the live show where Meghan spoke about her daughter and shared three photos in which fans could clearly see the baby’s face.

Liberty Sage was born on September 28.

Meghan looked gorgeous upon her return to the Hot Topics table of the daytime talk series alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. Her blond tresses were styled in a high ponytail which fell down her back. She wore a black-and-white houndstooth jacket and red lipstick.

Whoopi said in the clip that Meghan looked fabulous and asked how her little girl was doing.

In response, Meghan thanked her co-hosts as a photo of her and Liberty — which was taken around the Christmas holiday — was shown to viewers. The infant had a headband on her head and wore a green and red onesie as her mother held her. In the snap, Meghan’s own hair was up in a topknot, and she wore red and white pajamas.

Our @MeghanMcCain shares photos of her three-month-old daughter Liberty Sage for the first time on @TheView! ???? Welcome back, Meghan! https://t.co/rUOPMP3hdq pic.twitter.com/HEe2YAJSrq — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2021

In a second photo, the baby wore a white onesie that had the words “three months” written on it as she looked directly into the camera.

In a third, Liberty lay on her stomach on a rug and lifted her head while Meghan sat next to her.

Meghan noted that motherhood was “insane.” She said it was not a simple journey for her and called the experience “amazing” and that she had been in a “bubble of love” ever since Liberty arrived. Meghan said it felt like she had a little piece of her father, the late Arkansas State Sen. John McCain, back. She called Liberty “feisty” and a “wildcat.”

Meghan also thanked Sunny in the clip for helping her through the early days of motherhood and giving her useful advice when she needed it. In turn, Sunny shared that it was fun going on this journey with her co-host.

“I’ve been loving every moment with Liberty and have been so appreciative of the time ABC has given me,” McCain said in a statement to People Magazine prior to today’s return to the series.

“There has been so much that has happened since Liberty’s arrival so I’m so excited to bring my perspective back to ‘The View.’ Also, I miss my co-hosts!”