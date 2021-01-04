Devin Brugman Sizzles As She Debuts A New Black Bikini While Posing On The Couch: ‘This Top Is Next Level’

Devin Brugman delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers today when she debuted the latest addition to her Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with pal Natasha Oakley. The model took to her account just moments ago to show off the brand’s new Formentera Top in a hot series of photos that have quickly been showered with love.

The 30-year-old looked stunning as she modeled the classic black number that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique. The piece boasted a set of tall triangle cups that provided ample coverage to her assets, though its deep v-neckline still left an eyeful of cleavage exposed to give the look a sexy and seductive vibe. It had an underwire lining along the bottom of its cups that further enhanced the busty display, while its thick straps offered a peek at the star’s toned arms and shoulders.

Devin teamed her swim top with a pair of matching bottoms that were just as flattering for her bombshell curves. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and lean legs, as well as a thick waistband that helped to accentuate her trim waist. Its thick straps sat parallel to her midsection on either side of her torso, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The upload contained a total of three retro-filtered snaps that saw the brunette beauty sporting her new swimwear on the couch. She was propped up on her knees in the first image of the set and twirled a strand of her dark hair in between her fingers while wearing a sultry look on her face. She sat down on the cushions in the second shot and provided her audience a close-up look at the classic black two-piece in the third.

Fans seemed thrilled with the new addition to Devin’s page, awarding the triple-pic update nearly 15,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well, where they gushed over both the new addition to the Monday Swimwear collection as well as the hottie showing it off.

“This top is everythiingggg,” one person wrote, adding a flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Whatttttt I need this,” quipped another fan.

“Omg I loveeeeee. Looks perfect on you!’ a third follower praised.

“You are another level,” added a fourth admirer.

Devin seems to impress her audience no matter what she wears in her Instagram updates. In another recent post, the beauty showcased her fit figure in a set of skintight black activewear. That look proved popular as well, earning over 12,000 likes and 106 comments to date.