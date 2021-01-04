Brittney Palmer Gets Steamy In A Velvet Bodysuit & Black Heels

Brittney Palmer showed off her enviable curves for her most recent Instagram share on Monday morning. The UFC ring girl kicked off the week in yet another racy ensemble as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Brittney looked drop-dead gorgeous as she got steamy in a velvet bodysuit. The maroon garment featured a deep neckline which put her ample cleavage on full display. It also included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The outfit was cut high over her narrow hips and accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. It wrapped snugly around her slim midsection as well. She accessorized the look with layered chains around her neck and a pair of dangling earrings. She also sported some sexy black heels to complete the outfit.

Brittney stood in front of a wooden bar for the pic. She had one leg straight and the other was bent to rest her foot against the bar. Her back was arched and one arm wrapped around her midsection as she tilted her chin upward and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her long, brown hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous curls which were pushed over one of her shoulders.

In the background, multiple empty glasses and bottles of liquor could be seen. Brittney stood on a rug that was placed over a gray and white tiled floor. A marble table was also visible in front of her. In the caption, the model revealed that she’s an old-fashioned girl, and likes her drinks accordingly.

Brittney’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The post garnered more than 4,800 likes within the first 18 minutes after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left nearly 100 comments during that time.

“Ageless beauty,” one follower stated.

“Old Fashions are the best! Cheers, Happy New Year!” remarked another.

“Wow. You know how make a grand presence,” a third comment read.

“You look so beautiful my goddess,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy outfits that showcase her killer curves for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brittney recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a pair of soft pink satin pajamas, which she left unbuttoned to flash some bare skin underneath. That post has pulled in over 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments to date.