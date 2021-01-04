WWE’s Chelsea Green Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Tiny Pink Bikini: ‘Think Happy Thoughts’

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram over the weekend and encouraged her 559,000 followers to be happy and positive. She also shared a sizzling snap of herself rocking some figure-flaunting swimming attire on the image-sharing platform, much to the delight of her fans.

The photo depicted the brunette bombshell standing in front of a dark blue backdrop that comprised the sky and ocean. Green had abs for days as she posed in a pink bikini that showed off her sun-kissed physique.

Green also wore a pink jacket that hung from her shoulders. The wrestler left the clothing open to give her followers a clear shot of her enviable legs, cleavage, and muscles, but it did complement the rest of her attire rather well.

In the accompanying caption, Green promoted a message of positive thinking that she hoped her admirers would take note of. The message was well-received by her followers, as was the image that was posted along with it.

Green’s admirers flocked to the comments section to reveal how happy the WWE superstar’s pic made them feel at the time. She received an abundance of compliments as well, and the upload has gained over 17,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Green’s fellow Impact Wrestling colleague Taryn Terrell made an appearance via her Instagram account and conveyed her appreciation for the post.

“Oh my,” she wrote, followed by two smiley face emojis.

“The bikini and jacket suit you well,” noted a second Instagrammer.

“I just woke up from a nap with my son and saw this and thought the fancy script caption said “thinking thoughts” and I was gonna say go, girl, you think those thoughts,” wrote another Instagram user, capping off their comment with laughing emojis to poke fun at their mistake.

A few of Green’s fans also revealed that they can’t wait to see her wrestle again. The superstar has been out of action with a wrist injury since November. The timing of the injury was very unfortunate, as she picked it up during her Friday Night SmackDown debut.

However, Green has found ways to entertain her admirers since being taken off the company’s television shows to recover. Her social media uploads often include pictures of her visiting the beach, which always goes down a treat with her followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Green delighted her admirers last week when she shared a snap of herself in a wet Mickey Mouse t-shirt.