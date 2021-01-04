‘One Piece’ Chapter 1001 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The latest chapter of One Piece manga finally featured the highly anticipated rematch between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. However, Luffy and Kaido didn’t have a one-on-one match since they were joined by some members of the Worst Generation — Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Eustass “Captain” Kid, and Killer — and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin in the epic battle at the rooftop of Kaido’s castle.

As of now, many fans want to know how the members of the Worst Generation would be able to take down two of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Unfortunately, they will have to wait a little longer to see what happens next. According to Spoiler Guy, One Piece Chapter 1001 won’t be coming out this week, as the popular manga is set to take a one-week hiatus.

“According to our sources, we got an update that One Piece Chapter 1001 is on delay. So, as per the information we got from our sources, One Piece Chapter 1001 will release on 17th January 2020 [Editor’s note: The year should be 2021]. Our sources predicted this date after putting the fact that One Piece Manga Chapter 1001 would be on a week hiatus.”

This is nothing new for One Piece fans, since the popular manga has been going on one-week breaks since it started in 1997. However, the hiatuses became more frequent when the novel coronavirus spread in Japan. To slow down the spread, the Japanese government enforced strict quarantine protocols which impacted several business sectors, including the manga and anime industries. Despite being frustrated with the current situation, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda vowed to continue making new chapters while still taking care of his health.

Though there are still days left before the official release of One Piece Chapter 1001, fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen next. One fan at Reddit predicted that the next chapter could feature the island of Onigashima finally arriving at the Flower Capital.

After he defeated the Nine Red Scabbards, Kaido proceeded with the New Onigashima Project, which involves moving the island of Onigashima to the mainland of Wano. With the people celebrating the Fire Festival at the Flower Capital, Kaido’s plan to relocate their headquarters would likely cost countless innocent lives.

Another fan predicted Zoro having his moment in One Piece Chapter 1001. Zoro is expected to play a major role in defeating the strongest creature in the world, since he currently has the only sword that put a serious wound on Kaido’s tough body.