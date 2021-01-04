Abby Dowse Shows Off Flawless Figure In Plunging Black Lacy Bodysuit: ‘Thinking About You’

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.7 million Instagram followers with an upload that she posted on Monday morning. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in black lingerie that clung to her curvy assets. The pic quickly sparked a frenzy and has already racked up more than 38,000 views.

Today’s photo showed Abby in a rather pensive mood. The pic was captured indoors, but there was plenty of light spilling in through the large windows. The room was tastefully decorated in white furnishings, and even the sheer white curtains were airy.

Abby posed in front of a sofa. Her enviable hourglass took center stage as she angled her hips to the side, accentuating the curve of her thighs. Abby also drew attention to her bust area by touching the underband of the bra area. She looked off-camera, widening her eyes as if something had caught her interest. She parted her lips in a sultry pout and slightly tilted her face in the stunning shot.

Abby’s bodysuit was both fierce and sexy. Its halter neck straps fastened behind her neck, highlighting her plunging neckline. She flaunted her massive cleavage in the bra portion of the teddy.

A piece of semi-sheer fabric covered the necessary and extended upward over her lower abs. Both the top and bottom halves of the bodysuit met at the center strap that ran horizontally across her waist. The thin strap highlighted her minuscule midsection and accentuated her hourglass figure.

The influencer styled her hair in an off-center path. She let her thick mane of curls tumble down her back and shoulders in mermaid waves. She wore delicate jewelry including a necklace, bracelet, and a ring.

Abby’s fans appreciated the offering and showered her with love by engaging with her on her feed. She received more than 700 comments from admirers.

“Lord have mercy! Yes! Yes! Abby be so fine. I be thinking about you too, baby girl,” one fan responded.

Another waxed lyrical about her looks.

“I really like the way you look. You are classic, elegant, stylish, beautiful, and sexy. My favorite Australian woman,” they wrote before adding a slew of heart and flame emoji.

The blond even received a marriage proposal.

“Abby does it again. You are so gorgeous. Damn! I love you. Will you marry me?” an admirer asked.

“Incredible as always. Love the look, sis,” a final Instagrammer gushed.

“The Aussie model has been posting many sexy pics lately. Yesterday, took a selfie in the same outfit yesterday. She was celebrating her “messy” hair in the update which has garnered more than 46,000 likes.