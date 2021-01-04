Blac Chyna Showcases Tattoos In Black Panties & Matching Crop Top

Blac Chyna was scantily clad in a recent Instagram update over the weekend. The reality TV star showed off her modeling skills as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Chyna looked hotter than ever as she showcased her tattoos in a pair of black panties. The lingerie was cut high over her curvaceous hips and fit firmly around her trim waist while accentuating her muscular thighs and round booty.

She added a matching crop top. The skintight shirt featured long sleeves that clung to her lean arms. It also fit snugly around her ample bust and highlighted her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Chyna sat on a black sofa as she shifted her weight to one side and leaned on a cushion. She had one arm draped over the pillow as the other resting in front of her. Her face was turned to the side slightly as she stared into the camera.

In the second shot, she sat on a fur rug with her knees bent and her arms stretched out. Her back was arched and her head tilted as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the final shot, she laid her head on the cushion with her hand placed nearby.

Her dark hair was pulled away from her face in the snaps. The locks were styled in curls that she tied up high on her head.

Chyna’s over 16.2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 197,000 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,700 messages during that time.

“It’s the natural hair for me,” one follower wrote.

“This is perfect,” another gushed.

“This pic is so Simple and BEAUTIFUL!!” a third user declared.

“Looking so young,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting cleavage-baring tops, sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blac Chyna recently go the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a bright yellow bikini with high-waisted bottoms. In the photo, she stood on a blue surfboard with her hands on her hips. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 129,000 likes and over 960 comments.