Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode will air this Friday, January 8, two months to the day of the game show host’s death from pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020. The New York Post reported that his final episodes will air beginning tonight, January 4. Originally, the five games which the beloved host taped in October were to air during the Christmas holiday week. They were instead pushed to the first week of January.

In the final episode, Alex will be honored with a special tribute that spanned his 36-year career.

The legendary television personality reportedly worked up until 10 days before his death, as reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Jeopardy!‘s official Instagram page posted a tribute to Alex in which they listed how many years he appeared and episodes he filmed.

In the clip, Alex was seen through the years sporting a myriad of different looks including dark hair and a thick mustache.

The narrated video said that for almost four decades, he was invited into the homes of Jeopardy!‘s viewers and made a part of their lives. One pivotal moment shared was when player Dhruv Gaur wrote as his Jeopardy! answer “What is we love you Alex,” which left the host choked up. He responded by telling Dhruv he was very kind in an episode that was taped in mid-September 2020, just after Alex announced he had resumed chemotherapy treatment to fight his cancer, reported Deadline.

Fans added their own feelings regarding this difficult week to the comments section of the above Instagram post.

“Still can’t believe he’s gone… thank you for everything Alex,” wrote one follower.

“Watching these last few shows will be very hard,” penned a second fan.

“This is gonna be rough,” remarked a third Instagram user.

Jeopardy! will return with a series of interim guest hosts from within the show’s family beginning with Ken Jennings, who was named the “Greatest of All Time” in a series of prime-time shows alongside other star players Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. He holds the record for most consecutive games won, 74, and highest winnings in a regular-season of play totaling $2,520,700, stated a press release seen here.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement that Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always wanted the show to go on after him. He said he would honor the host’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. Mike also shared that by bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, their goal was to create a sense of community and continuity for viewers.