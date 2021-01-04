Nina Serebrova Goes Braless Under Flirty Crop Top In Sexy Selfies

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova is getting 2021 off to a flirty start. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a couple of selfies that saw her going braless under a sexy crop top that teased a look at her voluptuous cleavage.

Nina’s top was made from an off-white, thin, ribbed fabric with an open front. It featured straps at the top of the neckline, which were tied into a bow with the loops sitting between her breasts. Her bosom pushed the sides of the blouse open, flashing the her bare chest. The shirt had long sleeves and the hemline cut off at her ribs.

The popular influencer teamed the blouse with a pair of formfitting faded jeans. They had a high waistline and featured ripped sections on the front.

Nina styled her hair in loose waves with a deep side part, and she wore a pale pink polish on her long fingernails.

For accessories, she wore a gold necklace with a heart pendant.

Nina took one of the pictures inside. Part of a Christmas tree could be seen behind her and a sofa was off to one side. Another snap saw her on a balcony with a large potted plant near the wall behind her.

In the first photo, Nina was indoors. She posed in front of a mirror while she stood with one hip cocked. The image was cropped at her knees, showing off most of her fit physique. She held one hand in the air, showing off her plentiful chest and flat abs.

Nina was outside for the second snap. She placed one hand near her shoulder while she pouted for the camera. She arched her back slightly, showing off her slim waist.

In the caption, she wore that she was feeling “cute,” while tagging online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the outfit.

It seemed most of her 2.9 million followers agreed.

“More than cute babe… down right siren,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Feeling cute? Omg Nina you’re literally the cutest angel ever,” gushed a second fan, adding smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“Wow you are looking absolutely stunning as always Nina,” added a third admirer.

“There she is, the prettiest girl with the prettiest face and the most beautiful body in the world,” another comment read.

Over the weekend, Nina shared a series of pictures that saw her looking elegant and sexy in a tight, semi-sheer dress that highlighted her hourglass shape. The number featured a low-cut neckline that put her ample chest on display.