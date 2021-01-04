Alexa Collins Shows Off Phenomenal Beach Bod In A Skimpy Pink Bikini On Instagram: ‘2021 Let’s Go’

Alexa Collins is starting 2021 and the week in style. The Florida hottie wished fans a happy Monday with an eye-popping new Instagram update that captured her at the beach, showing off her perky assets and incredible cleavage in an itty-bitty pink bikini from IVY swimwear. The 25-year-old accompanied the post with an uplifting message regarding the new year, flooding her feed with positive vibes as well as bringing the heath to the app with her sizzling curves.

The gorgeous blonde displayed her enviable body while posing with both hands on her hips. The photo cut off midway down her thighs, spotlighting her sculpted core and giving fans an eyeful of her perfect hourglass shape. Her chiseled waist was particularly emphasized in the skimpy swimsuit, which featured low-rise bottoms that bared her tummy. The scanty number offered little coverage to her flawless figure thanks to its small, triangular front and revealing high cut. The bikini was complete with a halterneck top that exposed a great view of her busty curves, sporting narrow cups that were spaced wide apart.

The two-piece was a pink powder color that brought out Alexa’s bronzed tan. The top’s ruched design added texture to the look, while a dainty ruffled trim infused the outfit with chic and femininity. Alexa finished off the ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings, which complemented the discrete O-ring adorning one of the side straps of her bottoms. A matching metallic detail decorated the strap going under her chest, tying the look together.

Alexa looked smoking-hot as she basked in the sunlight. She gazed into the distance with dreamy eyes and slightly parted her lips in a provocative expression. The golden rays illuminated her face and bust, casting a natural spotlight on her beautiful facial features and abundant décolletage. Her phenomenal physique took center stage over the blurred background, which consisted of typical beach fare and showed a vast expanse of sand bordered by a narrow stretch of sea.

The model’s over 1.2 million fans made quick work of showing their love for the post, rewarding the photo with more than 13,700 likes in the first two hours. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment Alexa in the comments section, dropping gushing remarks about her “amazing body” and charismatic personality.

“LOVE!!!” Celeste Bright wrote in all caps, followed by four two-hearts emoji.

Jilissa Zoltko left a similar message under the snap, which ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So bomb!!” chimed in Jessica Bartlett.

Alexa’s less famous followers also had loads to say about the sun-kissed upload.

“Stunning inside and out! Love you,” raved one person.

“Best of luck to you in 2021. Look forward to seeing more of your gorgeous content. Cheers!” commented another Instagram user.